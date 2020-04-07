Buhari wishes British PM quick recovery from COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–—-PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sent a solidarity message to the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson who was reportedly taken to Intensive Care Unit, ICU, as a result of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

President Buhari in the solidarity message prayed that Prime Minister Johnson should get well soon.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja yesterday.

The statement read: “On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari wishes Prime Minister Boris Johnson a quick recovery and restoration to full health.

” President Buhari’s sympathy and solidarity are with the British leader as he battles COVID-19 personally, and with the British people as their country battles the devastating effects of the pandemic.

” President Buhari prays that Prime Minister Johnson will soon be well enough to resume his great leadership of his country at this most trying time in global history.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

