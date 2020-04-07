Buhari wishes British PM quick recovery from COVID-19

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA–—-PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sent a solidarity message to the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson who was reportedly taken to Intensive Care Unit, ICU, as a result of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.
President Buhari in the solidarity message prayed that Prime Minister Johnson should get well soon.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja yesterday.
READ ALSO: Boris Johnson ‘put on oxygen’ as he battles coronavirus in hospital
The statement read: “On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari wishes Prime Minister Boris Johnson a quick recovery and restoration to full health.
” President Buhari’s sympathy and solidarity are with the British leader as he battles COVID-19 personally, and with the British people as their country battles the devastating effects of the pandemic.
” President Buhari prays that Prime Minister Johnson will soon be well enough to resume his great leadership of his country at this most trying time in global history.”