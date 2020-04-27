Vanguard Logo

Buhari to decide on COVID-19 lockdown extension Monday

Buhari to decide on COVID-19 lockdown extension today
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Soni Daniel – Abuja

After four weeks of sit-at-home order, President Muhammadu Buhari will this evening address Nigerians on what next his administration is to do going forward.

The President will speak to Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast at 8 PM today, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

It will be recalled that the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 met with president Buhari and offered him input on what would inform his decision on whether to reopen the economy or continue with the lockdown.

It is being expected that a partial relaxation of some businesses might be on the card but with strings of conditions attached, one of which will be compulsory use of face mask and temperature reading in public places.

Also announcing the upcoming event, the Personal Assistant on New Media to President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bashir Ahmad posted on Twitter; “FLASH: President will address the nation later today, at 8:00 pm. Television, radio, and other electronic media stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the NTA and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.”

