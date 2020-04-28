Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari shortly after his nationwide broadcast, signed Proclamation Order on the General Management of Covid-19 in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, the Federal Capital Territory and other States in Nigeria.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said that “This was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 3 of the Quarantine Act, CAP Q2 Laws of the Federation 2004 and all powers enabling him in that behalf.”

