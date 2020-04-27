Buhari signs COVID-19 proclamation order on Lagos, FCT, others

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the Proclamation Order on the General Management of COVID-19 in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, the Federal Capital Territory, and other states in the country as contained in his Monday’s nationwide broadcast.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja, said the exercise was in the exercise of the powers conferred on President Buhari by Section 3 of the Quarantine Act, CAP Q2 Laws of the Federation 2004 and all powers enabling him in that behalf.

The President had on Monday approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from May 4, to safeguard the economy.

The current lockdown, according to him, will remain in place until the new ones come into effect on May 4.

Buhari also announced an overnight curfew from 8 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., saying that all movements would be prohibited during the period except for essential services.

He ordered a 14-day lockdown in Kano State as part of deliberate efforts to combat COVID-19 and the strange disease which has reportedly killed at least 640 people in the last one week. (NAN)

