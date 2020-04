Buhari rejoices Aliko Dangote at 63

Kindly Share This Story:

On the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary, President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with foremost industrialist, investor and philanthropist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, wishing him and his loved ones a splendid day.

The President salutes the large-heartedness of Africa’s wealthiest man, noting that it is one thing to be so blessed, and another to use the wealth to the glory of God and for the good of humanity.

According to him, “Alhaji Dangote has always stood to be counted whenever it mattered, judging by his generous contributions to the fight against polio, Ebola disease, the current Coronavirus, and many other challenges which have faced Nigeria, and indeed, the African continent.”

President Buhari prays God to grant the great son of Nigeria long life, good health, and further successes in all areas of endeavour.

Vanguard

