Buhari prays for British PM’s quick recovery from coronavirus

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent a message of solidarity to the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who has been hospitalised over “persistent symptoms” of coronavirus and wished him a quick recovery and restoration to full health.

The President’s solidarity message was conveyed via a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja.

The statement read: President Buhari’s sympathy and solidarity are with the British leader as he battles COVID-19 personally, and with the British people as their country battles the devastating effects of the pandemic.”

He prayed that Johnson would soon be well enough to resume his great leadership of the United Kindom at this most trying time in global history.

The British prime minister was taken to intensive care on Monday night after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. (NAN)

