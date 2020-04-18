Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

“President Muhammadu Buhari will do whatever it takes to protect the health and safety of our people and get the country back on its feet as soon as possible.”

The above statement was made by the Chief of Staff, to the President, Abba Kyari on March 29, 2020, when he was transferred from Abuja to Lagos for additional test and observation.

Late Abba Kyari was confirmed positive for coronavirus, after visiting Germany on March 7 in company of the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, and other officials of Siemens AG in pursuit of the deal Nigeria signed with the German energy company towards improving electricity supply in the country.

Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity said: “The German Chancellor, Angela Merkel facilitated the deal and President Buhari’s heart is deeply in that project.

“It was for that reason that Alhaji Kyari and the power minister were sent by the president to that European country for a follow-up meeting. Unfortunately, he caught the virus there, while working with other people to give Nigeria steady electricity.”

However, Nigerian government did all it could to restore Kyari’s health. One among all they did was transferring him to Lagos where he will be taken proper care of. Unfortunately Kyari died after battling the disease for twenty-five, (25) days.

While going to Lagos, Kyari issued his last public statement.

Read his last statement below:

“I am writing to let you know that on medical advice, I will transfer to Lagos later today for additional tests and observation. This is a precautionary measure: I feel well, but last week, I tested positive for coronavirus, the pandemic that is sweeping the world. I have followed all the protocols government has announced to self-isolate and quarantine.

“I have made my own care arrangements to avoid further burdening the public health system, which faces so many pressures. Like many others that will test also positive, I have not experienced high fever or other symptoms associated with this new virus and have been working from home. I hope to be back at my desk very soon. I have a team of young, professional, knowledgeable and patriotic colleagues, whose dedication has been beyond the call of duty, who continue to work seven days a week, with no time of the day spared. We will continue to serve the President and people of Nigeria, as we have for the past five years.

“We should be calm, measured and diligent – be meticulous in your hygiene, especially with cleaning hands, if possible stay at home or keep your distance. Listen to good advice from the proper authorities: pay no heed to quack cures or fake news from social media. President Buhari will do whatever it takes to protect the health and safety of our people and get the country back on its feet as soon as possible.”

“Like the whole world, we are dealing with a new disease. Our experts are learning more all the time about coronavirus, what it does and how we can combat it.

“What we do know is that while some may become very sick, many others who contract the virus will not, and may have no symptoms at all. This is a disease that recognises no difference between north and south, men or women, rich or poor. We are all in this together.”



