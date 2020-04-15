Breaking News
Translate

PHOTOS: Buhari holds Teleconference with members of Presidential Task Force on Covid-19

On 2:41 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday held Teleconference with members of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 to discuss Response Efforts from State House on 15th April 2020

The details of the meeting will be disclosed during today’s daily media briefing by the task force.
Photo by Bayo Omoboriowo, Personal Photographer to President of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari
Photo by Bayo Omoboriowo, Personal Photographer to President of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!