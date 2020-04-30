Buhari extends tenure of NDDC interim management committee

Kindly Share This Story:

…Okays N6. 25bn for 9 NDDC states to fight COVID-19

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of the Professor Keme Pondei-led Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from May 1 to December 31, 2020.

The extension according to the statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja last night was to cover the period of the forensic audit of the NDDC, earlier approved by the Federal Executive Council, under the chairmanship of the President.

ALSO READ: Group chides APC chieftain over comments on NDDC

President Buhari has also approved that the NDDC provides intervention support to complement efforts of the Federal and State governments against further spread of COVID-19 in the nine states of the Niger Delta region, in the sum of Six Billion, Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (N6,250,000,000.00) only.

“The materials and supplies are to be done through Emergency Procurement method as provided in Sections 42(b) (c) and 43 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007,” the statement said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: