Buhari congratulates Awujale of Ijebuland on 60th Coronation anniversary

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Awujale of Ijebu Kingdom, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, on his 60th anniversary on the throne, which makes him one of the oldest reigning monarchs in the country, following his formal coronation on April 2, 1960.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja on Thursday, said that he joined indigenes of Ijebu land, government and people of Ogun State in celebrating the milestone.

He commended the octogenarian for upholding the legendary history and tradition of his forefathers, especially the highly organized political, economic and social structures that preceded many civilizations in Africa.

As the royal father marks 60 years on the throne, President Buhari “affirms that his exposure, knowledge, and charisma before ascending the position deeply impacted and expanded the influence of the domain, most remarkably among other traditional rulers and various state governments that rely on him for wise counsels.”

The President said he believes the wisdom, warmth, and friendliness of the monarch also translated into peace and civility in the domain.

He prayed that the almighty God will continue to bless the Awujale of Ijebu Kingdom and grant him more years of fruitful reign.

Vanguard

