Buhari condemns killing of 47 persons by bandits in Katsina

—-Says he won’t tolerate large scale of killing innocent citizens

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—-PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Sunday night condemned the latest attacks by bandits in Katsina State in three local government areas that left 47 persons dead.

Reacting to the incident, the President said that he was deeply saddened by the latest development, and called on Nigerians not to despair because “this administration is ever determined to defeat and crush these criminal elements taking advantage of the lockdown to attack their victims.”

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, President Buhari said he will not tolerate this large scale killing of innocent people by the bandits, adding that “in line with my commitment to security of the people, these attacks will be met with decisive force.”

He directed the security agencies not to rest on their oars or lower their guard which will create a vacuum for the bandits to strike.

While extending his sympathies to the families of the victims, he called on the people to show more vigilance by reporting the activities of criminal elements in their midst.

