Buhari commends insurance sector on free cover for health workers

By Rosemary Onuoha

President Muhammad Buhari has commended the insurance sector for supporting the government with free insurance cover for frontline health workers.

He gave the commendation during his nationwide broadcast on Monday.

He said: “In keeping with our government’s promise to improve the welfare of healthcare workers, we have signed a memorandum of understanding on the provision of hazard allowances and other incentives with key health sector professional associations.

“We have also procured insurance cover for 5,000 frontline health workers.

“At this point, I must commend the insurance sector for their support in achieving this within a short period of time.”

Meanwhile, the insurance sector is excited that their effort is being appreciated at the highest level of authority, Buhari.

Chairman, Nigeria Insurers Association, NIA, Mr. Tope Smart, said they are happy that for the first time, their role is being appreciated.

He stated that the recognition will further spur them to do more.

According to Smart, the insurance sector had always played major roles in the economy, but this is the first time they are getting a presidential recognition.

He said they looked forward to more partnership with the Federal Government in developing the country.

Vanguard

