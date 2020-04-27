Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in a nationwide broadcast ordered a ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travel until further notice.

The president also approved a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown in Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He said “There will be a ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travel until further notice;

“Partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services will be allowed for the movement of goods and services from producers to consumers”

He also approved the mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene.

“Furthermore, the restrictions on social and religious gatherings shall remain in place. State Governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists are encouraged to support the production of cloth masks for citizens”

“For the avoidance of doubt, the lockdown in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States shall remain in place until these new ones come into effect on Monday, 4th May 2020.”

