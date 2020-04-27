BUA Group makes additional N3.3bn grant to fight COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Disturbed by the increasing spread of Coronavirus, COVID-19 in Nigeria especially in Kano and Lagos states, Executive Chairman/Founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has made an additional N3.3 billion grant towards equipping two existing permanent facilities in Kano and Lagos states, whilst collaborating with the teaching hospitals in those states.

This will further strengthen the efforts of key stakeholders in the fight against the pandemic in Nigeria.

The grant made through BUA Foundation came barely a month after the donation of N1 billion to the CACOVID Private Sector Coalition against COVID-19 and N600 million to some states.

This is also in addition to donations of foodstuff, equipment and medical supplies.

ALSO READ:

Rabiu, in a statement, further disclosed that N300 million in cash will be given to the Presidential Task Force to assist with logistics and operational activities in the states.

The statement read: “I view with deep concern, the increased rate of spread of the Coronavirus, especially in Kano and Lagos despite concerted collective efforts to curb the spread and effects of the virus in Nigeria.

“I also wish to commend the leadership shown by the task force as well as the NCDC in this fight. However, we all know more needs to be done.

“Based on what is going on, especially in Kano at the moment, we have decided in the immediate, to commit a N3.3 billion grant to a working group comprised of the Presidential Task Force, NCDC and other stakeholders in equipping two existing permanent facilities in Kano and Lagos States, while collaborating with the teaching hospitals in those states.

“To this end, I am immediately committing and making available, through the BUA Foundation, two grants of N2 billion for the Kano-based intervention and N1 billion for Lagos State, being the two epicentres of this virus in Nigeria

“A sum of N300 million will also be made available immediately in cash to the Presidential Task Force to assist with logistical and operational activities of the task force. This grant is in addition to BUA’s earlier contributions to the private sector led CA-COVID coalition and donations to other states.

“The working group will be expected to use resources at its disposal to ensure these facilities— to be determined by the Working Group — are fully equipped in the shortest possible time.

“I believe this will effectively help to expand the scope of interventions, ongoing research as well as support already stretched medical facilities dedicated to this fight.

“We look forward to receiving, at the earliest, grant proposals from the working group.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: