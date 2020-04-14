Bryant remembered on anniversary of NBA farewell

Kindly Share This Story:

The anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s 60-point NBA finale was recalled by his widow, Vanessa, on Monday in an Instagram post remembering the late Los Angeles Lakers legend.

“My husband worked his ass off for 20 years,” Vanessa Bryant wrote of her superstar husband, who died in a January 26 helicopter crash with daughter Gianna and seven others.

“Gave it his all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time. He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives.”

READ ALSO: Lockdown extension: Lagos Govt to focus more on security, welfare – Sanwo-Olu

The post included a video featuring highlights from the Lakers’ 101-96 victory over the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016.

Bryant scored 60 points in that, his final game in a 20-year NBA career that included five championships.

The video includes a moment showing Bryant with his family at courtside, hugging Vanessa and kissing daughters Natalia and Gianna.

The couple’s third daughter, Bianka was born in December of 2016 and their fourth, Capri, was born last June.

“He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement,” Vanessa Bryant wrote. “We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team in that time. She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy … This is just senseless.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: