Brume, others athletes shake off rustiness at Port Harcourt HC

Top Nigerian athletes who have been idle following the worldwide sports lockdown are to run a mini-camp at the Port Harcourt high-performance centre to keep themselves in shape.

The 2020 season appears to be over for the athletes following the postponement of the major competitions this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, was called off the last minute leaving the athletes in the lurch. The 2020 African Championships billed for June in Algeria, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been shifted to next year.

Some of the athletes who will be heading to Port Harcourt include Ese Brume, Grace Nwaokocha, Favour Ofili and Praise Idamadu.

Sports Minister Sunday Dare urged the athletes to keep hope alive and not be dispirited by the forced postponements.

“In spite of the experience the world is going through, we must not allow our spirit of unity, love, care for each other to wane.

“In our little corners, let us celebrate by getting active through exercises in our homes, a walk in the park and encouraging each other to stay safe,” the minister said.

Vanguard

