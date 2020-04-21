Breaking News
Breaking: Willy Anumudu, ‘founder of Globe motors’ is dead

Willy Anumudu, one of Nigeria’s biggest and foremost car dealers, who is also the owner of Globe Motors, is dead.

He died at the age of 68. Chief Anumudu, died at 4:am on Tuesday. The former presidential candidate, Dele Momodu disclosed this on Tuesday.

Anumudu was said to have health issues. He was due to travel to Germany for treatment and unfortunately died today.

Anumudu was tested negative for COVID-19.

Momodu wrote; “One of Nigeria’s biggest car dealers WILLY ANUMUDU has died! The Chairman of GLOBE MOTORS, Victoria Island, suffered some health challenges few days ago and “was tested for COVID-19 which came out negative”. He was to be air-lifted to Germany this morning but died about 4am.

“At the time of his death, WILLY ANUMUDU was happily married to his effervescent wife, NKIRU, who sadly was in London when the tragedy occurred in Lagos early this morning. He is survived by four children, UZOMA, EYINNA, ZINNA and ZIKKY… May his sweet soul Rest in Peace”.

Vanguard

