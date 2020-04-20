Wike reverses eviction of Carveton Helicopters from Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has reversed his eviction of Carveton Helicopters and its operations from Rivers state following mutual resolution of the crisis generated by remand of two pilots and 10 passengers for alleged violation of Rivers Covid-19 restriction orders.

Obio Akpor Local Government, host to Carveton had sealed the company premises and operations following the persona non grata pronounced on Carveton by Wike.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Prof Zaccheus Adangor, declaring the reversal on Monday, said Governor Wike approved the reopening of the company operations on Monday with apology from the company.

Adangor said, “We have unsealed the business premises of Carveton Helicopters. Rivers State Governor gave the approval. The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area was directed to unseal it.

“I have received a call from the company to confirm that their premises have been unsealed. We unsealed the premises on the basis of the apology tendered by the company and their commitment to be of good conduct.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: