Breaking : We monitor staff in hotels before resuming work – Chevron

None has covid 19

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: CHEVRON Nigeria limited , CNL has dismissed as false allegations that its staff with coronavirus were been quarantined in hotels in Warri, Delta state and Lagos state.

A statement by the General Manager Policy , Governent and Public Affairs , Mr Esimaje Brikinn explained in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta state that it only went into arrangement with hotels in the two states to accommodate its returning staff for a period for monitoring, adding that at the end of the monitoring period they are allowed resume work at the Chevron’s facility in Excravos, Delta state .

READ ALSO:

He said it was part of steps to guard against the virus in Chevron facilities and offices.

His words, : “ based on the Coronavirus directive issued by the Federal Government of Nigeria regarding sustained operations in the oil and gas industry, CNL entered into arrangements with some hotels and other facilities in Warri and Lagos where their staff on rotational duties will be accommodated, and their health status monitored to ensure that they do not have the COVID-19 virus before returning to work at its Escravos Operations.

According to him, the first group of personnel scheduled for quarantine were moved to the designated facilities on Friday, April 10, 2020 and other groups will follow based on the crew change schedule and the personnel will be required to strictly maintain social distancing protocols, personal hygiene, and use of appropriate personal protective equipment during the supervised quarantine period. “We are also working with the hotels and other facilities where the personnel will be placed, to ensure that the hotels and facilities maintain high levels of sanitation and follow strict adherence to all COVID 19 protocols,” he stated.

“At the end of the two-week period, only those who are certified free of the COVID-19 virus shall be moved to Escravos and that anyone with suspected symptoms during the period will be subjected to further testing and subsequently transferred to government designated hospitals for further handling in line with the government approved protocols.”, he added.

“Chevron continues to monitor the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak around the world and has been utilizing the guidance of local and international health authorities. We are regularly updating our workforce and will continue to adjust plans as appropriate as we receive more information. Our top priority is to ensure the wellbeing and safety of our workforce and their family members, and we are taking precautionary measures to reduce the risk of exposure,” he remarked.