BREAKING: There’s no spike in deaths, burial in Kano – Ganduje

…as governor signs law to punish those who spread fake pandemic news

By Soni Daniel

There has been no outbreak of strange illness killing people in Kano State in recent weeks and months, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has said.

The governor has also denied any spike in the burials in all the cemeteries in the state as reported in certain media in the last few days.

The governor, who spoke on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, described both the reported outbreak of strange disease and spike in deaths and burials as fake.

For this reason, the governor announced he had signed a law to arrest and punish those who are spreading fake news in the state.

