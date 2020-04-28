Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Following the unexplained surge in deaths in Kano, where tens of prominent Kano indigenes have died, a female Sharia Police, Hizbah, Commander Halima Shitu, 55 died on Monday.

Her sister Maimuna Shitu told newsmen that she died after a brief illness leaving behind her husband, a prominent religious scholar, Sheikh Abdulwahab Abdullah and six children.

Also, in a statement by the Vice-Chancellor of the Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Prof Shehu Musa, the death was announced of the Arch Dr Ghali Kabir of the Department of Architecture. Ghali Umar died on Monday.

Until his death, he was a senior lecturer at the institution. However, the cause of his death is yet to be made public by the institution. He is the fifth academician to have died in the last 72 hours.

More so, a yet-to-be-identified middle-aged man was also discovered dead on the street of Kano, close to Kofar Nasasarawa gate.

An eyewitness told newsmen that the dead man has always hanged around the area where he was found dead. “For so many years, this dead old man hangs around the area to eke a living,” he said.

The source said the man died some hours ago, alleging that the corpse was covered with leaves by good Samaritans.

