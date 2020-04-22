Breaking: Okowa Appoints Joy Enwa as Accountant-General

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has appointed Mrs. Joy Enwa as the new Accountant General of the State. She is taking over from Mr. Cyril Agbele.

The State Director of Information, Mr. Dona Obuseh in a statement said: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particularly Deltans, that His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Joy Enwa, hitherto Director of Accounts in the Accountant General’s Office, Asaba as the new Accountant-General of Delta State.

“The appointment takes effect from Monday, 20th April 2020”.

vanguard

