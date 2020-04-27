BREAKING: Nigeria records 64 new cases of COVID-19, total now 1337 

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed 64 new cases of COVID-19 outbreak in the country, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 1337.

The centre said no deaths were recorded in Nigeria in the last 24 hours and no new state has reported a case.

“On the 27th of April 2020, 64 new confirmed cases and no deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

” No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 1337 cases have been confirmed, 255 cases have been discharged and 40 deaths have been recorded in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 64 new cases are reported from five states- Lagos (34), FCT (15), Borno (11), Taraba (2), Gombe (2).

READ ALSO: Buhari directs mandatory use of face masks in public places nationwide

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The President announced this during his third nationwide broadcast on COVID-19.

He said “Based on the above and in line with the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the various Federal Government committees that have reviewed socio-economic matters and the Nigeria Governors Forum, I have approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May 2020.

“However, this will be followed strictly with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures while allowing the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors”

The president also declared a nationwide curfew, effective from Monday, 4th May 2020.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: