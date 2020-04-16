Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Nigeria records 35 new cases of COVID-19, total now 442

Thirty-five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

19 in Lagos
9 in FCT
5 in Kano
2 in Oyo

As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths

As at 10:20 pm 16th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT

Lagos- 251
FCT- 67
Kano- 21
Osun- 20
Edo- 15
Oyo- 13
Ogun- 9
Katsina- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 6
Kwara- 4
Delta- 4
Ondo- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Niger- 2
Benue- 1
Anambra- 1

