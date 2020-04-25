BREAKING: NCDC confirms 114 cases of coronavirus, Nigeria’s total now 1, 095

Kindly Share This Story:

The number of people infected by coronavirus surpassed the 1000 mark on Friday night after the country centre for disease control confirmed 114 new cases in eight states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC said on its Twitter handle that 80 new cases were recorded in Lagos, 21 in Gombe, five in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and two each in Edo and Zamfara.

Four states – Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna, and Sokoto – recorded one case each.

With the latest confirmation, Nigeria currently has 1, 095 confirmed cases of coronavirus with32 deaths.

It said: “As at 11:30 p.m. 24th April there are 1,095 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

“As of 24th April, Nigeria has recorded #COVID19 confirmed cases in 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“In the last 24 hours, the number of new cases increased by 114. The number of deaths increased by one.

“Five cases previously recorded in Lagos, are now recorded as Ogun state cases.

“Discharged: 208 and, Deaths: 32

“Breakdown of the cases on state-by-state shows the following: Lagos-657, FCT-138, Kano-73, Ogun-35, Gombe-30, Katsina-21, Osun-20, Edo-19, Oyo-18, Borno-12, Kwara-11, Akwa Ibom-11, Kaduna-10, Bauchi-8, Delta-6, Ekiti-4, Ondo-3, Rivers-3, Jigawa-2, Enugu-2, Niger-2, Abia-2, Zamfara-2, Sokoto-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1, Adamawa-1, Plateau-1.”

