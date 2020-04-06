Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley is currently at the police custody, Vanguard reports. Naira Marley was instructed by the Lagos state police command to submit himself for violating social distancing order given by the Federal Government.

Recall that Funke Akindele, aka Jenifa, Saturday, organized a birthday party with her husband. The party saw the likes of Naira Marley and other popular celebrities in attendance.

For violating governments order, police swiveled into action and arrested Funke and her husband. Both were arraigned in court today.

Funke and her husband pleaded guilty to hosting the party despite the coronavirus lockdown.

They were sentenced to 14 days of community service and fined N100,000 each by a magistrate court in Ogba, Lagos.

However, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, who confirmed that Naira Marley was in their custody, said he Naira Marley will also be charged to court.

Mr. Odumosu said the police have launched a manhunt for the remaining persons who attended the party.

Vanguard

