BREAKING: Lagos records 78 new COVID-19 cases, as Nigeria’s total hits 981

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 108 new COVID-19 cases in the country, with Lagos State recording the highest of 78 new cases.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 981.

The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle on Thursday.

It tweeted: “108 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported: 78 in Lagos, 14 in FCT, 5 in Ogun, 4 in Gombe, 3 Borno, 2 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kwara, and 1 in Plateau.

“As of 11:30 pm on the 23rd April, there are 981 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 197; Deaths: 31.

ALSO READ:NUJ expresses concern over information mismanagement on COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom

 

“As at 11:30p.m. 23rd April, cases by state: Lagos -582, FCT-133, Kano-73, Ogun-29, Katsina -21, Osun -20, Oyo – 17, Edo – 17, Borno – 12, Kwara – 11, Akwa Ibom – 11, Kaduna – 9, Gombe – 9, Bauchi – 8, Delta – 6, Ekiti – 4, Ondo – 3, Rivers – 3, Jigawa -2, Enugu -2, Niger – 2, Abia – 2, Benue – 1, Anambra – 1, Sokoto -1, Adamawa-1, Plateau-1.”

