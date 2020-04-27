Breaking News
BREAKING: Lagos discharges 15 COVID-19 patients, including an Indian

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday announced the discharge of another 15 COVID-19 patients in the state including an Indian national.

This was disclosed on Twitter by Gawat Jubril who is the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media,

The list comprises 11 females and four males. They were discharged from the isolation facilities at Yaba and Onikan. 11 were from Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and four from Onikan Isolation Centre.

The new numbers have brought total recovery figure to 138.

