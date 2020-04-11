Breaking: Kano records first case of Coronavirus

By Bashir Bello
KANO – Kano State has on Saturday recorded its first case of coronavirus.
A reliable source in the state’s Ministry of Health confirmed this to Vanguard.
Details shortly…
