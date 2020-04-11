Breaking News
Breaking: Kano records first case of Coronavirus

On 5:09 pm
By Bashir Bello

KANO – Kano State has on Saturday recorded its first case of coronavirus.

A reliable source in the state’s Ministry of Health confirmed this to Vanguard.

Details shortly…

