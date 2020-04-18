Breaking: Ganduje sacks Commissioner for celebrating Abba Kyari’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello and Abdulmumin Murtala

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has sacked his Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Mu’azu Magaji for celebrating the death of late Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Kano Commissioner was said to have taken to his Facebook wall and twitter to make indiscreet comments to celebrate the death of Kyari who passed away on Friday night from the coronavirus pandemic.

Ganduje in a swift reaction through a statement by his Commissioner of Information, Muhammad Garba relieved Magaji of his appointment with immediate effect.

According to the statement, “the commissioner was removed following his unguarded utterances against the person of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.

“He (Ganduje) said as a public servant, the commissioner ought to have respect the profanity of the office by refraining from any act capable of rendering the office to disrepute.

“The action of a public servant, personal or otherwise reflects back on the government and therefore, the Ganduje administration would not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in a personal vendetta or otherwise.

“Late Abba Kyari had led a life worthy of emulation by serving his country to the best of his ability,” the statement reads.

Magaji posted on his Facebook wall, “Win-win… Nigeria is free and Abba Kyari ya mutu a cikin annoba… Mutuwar Shahada in Har da Imani mutum ya cika!” meaning “Win-win… Nigeria is free and Abba Kyari died in a disastrous way without faith.”

Other source said the Commissioner also tweeted that “…We pray this time around, may God give us a good Chief of Staff, CoS”.

Again shortly after he was relieved of his appointment, he wrote in hausa language on his Facebook wall, “Nima na shiga laying murabus… Saidai ba inda aka tafi dani, ina nan a Kano Daram” meaning “I have joined the club of dethronement but I have not been taking to anywhere. I am still in Kano,” the post reads.

