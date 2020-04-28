Breaking: Former Jigawa Speaker Ahmed Atmos is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

The former Speaker, Jigawa State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adamu Ahmed Sarawa has been reported dead, he died at the age 66 after a protractness illness.

A two-term speaker for two consecutive terms (2007-2015) under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led former governor Sule Lamido regime, he was the longest-serving speaker since the creation of the state in 1991 who had never faced any impeachment threat.

In his lifetime, he was adjudged to be extremely patient and had a harmonious working relationship with his colleagues and the executive arms of government.

Late Atmos hailed from Gurgun Daho village in Kafin Hausa Local Government Area of Jigawa State, he was a one-time chairman of Kafin-Hausa, majority leader in the state assembly under former ANPP-led Ibrahim Saminu Turaki. He led Jigawa State Pilgrims delegations as Amirul Hajj several times.

History will continue to remember late Atmos for his unquestionable loyalty to former Governor Sule Lamido in spite of his health condition, he was always with the former governor.

The deceased died on Monday night in Kano and will be buried at his home town Gurgun Daho of Kafin Hausa local government according to Islamic rites.

He left behind two wives and many children.

Vanguard

