Breaking: Covid-19: Warri south council boss Tidi seals up hospital

By Jimitota Onoyume

Chairman Warri south local government council, Dr Mike Tidi has led security operatives to seal up a hospital in Ugbori, Warri south local government for admitting a Covid-19 patient without the knowledge of the state government.

The patient a Pastor and staff of an electricity distribution company is the case that allegedly finally died at an isolation centre in the state.

The situation of the patient was allegedly battered by the hospital before he was rushed to the isolation centre. He reportedly died before the result of the test conducted on him which came out positive was released.

