BREAKING: COVID-19 :Ondo confirms two new cases including suspected killer of Pa Fasoranti daughter

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Two other positive cases of COVID-19 were today confirmed in Akure, the Ondo State capital by the state governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

By this, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state was now six. This is coming barely 24 hours after the fourth patient, a police officer who sneaked from Lagos to the state capital was discovered and piled up

However the first index, a military officer has been discharged after receiving treatment in the state.

Governor Akeredolu on his twitter handle today said” We have confirmed two other cases in Ondo state. One of the cases involves one of the recently arraigned suspects in the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter.

“The Commissioner of police has been duly informed and the line tracing of police officers and others in the SARs facility where he was kept has started and their specimens are being collected.

” The suspect has been isolated from others and will be moved to the IDH for treatment.

“The commissioner of police has assured the state that there will be adequate security around the IDH premises to prevent his escape and while on treatment, he will be manacled to the bed.

Akeredolu said ” l will expatiate on all cases in my weekly press briefing tomorrow.

