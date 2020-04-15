[Breaking] Covid-19: Five more contact persons of index case tested positive in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Five more contact persons of the index case in Kano State have tested positive for coronavirus.

Salihu Yakasai, the Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Media, stated this on his twitter handle on Wednesday while confirming five new cases recorded in the state.

Yakasai tweeted that, “The Kano State Ministry of Health has announced 5 new additional Covid-19 cases in the state making it a total of 9 confirmed positive cases.

“The 5 new cases were all traced to the index case. Stay at home and stay safe,” the tweet reads.

Meanwhile, with this brings the number of persons who tested positive after coming in contact with the index case to six while two others were returnees from Istanbul.

Vanguard

