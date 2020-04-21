(BREAKING) Covid-19: FCT discharges 11 patients, records one fatality

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Eleven people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have been discharged, the FCT Administration has announced.

They were discharged on Monday night having satisfied all the necessary protocols.

However, the Administration announced that it lost one patient on a day that it also recorded one new Covid-19 case.

“We have one new case in the FCT and we are happy to announce that 11 people have been discharged.

Unfortunately, we regret that one patient has died. May God be with the family of the deceased and protect all our front line workers”, the Administration said in a terse message from its Covid-19 Media Team.

So far, 35 people have been discharged from the various isolation and treatment centres in the territory while three fatalities have been recorded. As of 11:10pm on Monday, the total number of confirmed cases in the territory stood at 89 while active cases stood at 51.

Vanguard

