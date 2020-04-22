BREAKING: COVID-19 cases in Nigeria reach 782

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 117 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet, the NCDC said 59 cases were recorded in Lagos and 14 in Kano.

The country’s total infections have now risen to 782

While deaths have risen to 25, at least 197 cases have recovered from the disease.

“117 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 59 in Lagos, 29 in FCT, 14 in Kano, 6 in Borno, 4 in Katsina, 3 in Ogun, 1 in Rivers, 1 in Bauchi.

“As at 11:25 pm 21st April, there are 782 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 197 Deaths: 25”.

As at 11:25 pm 21st April, breakdown of cases by states:

Lagos-430, FCT-118, Kano-73, Osun-20, Ogun-20, Oyo-16, Katsina-16, Edo-15, Kwara-9, Kaduna-9, Akwa Ibom-9, Borno-9, Bauchi-8, Gombe-5, Delta-4, Ekiti-4, Ondo-3, Rivers-3, Jigawa-2, Enugu-2, Niger-2, Abia-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1, Sokoto-1.

Vanguard Nigeria News

