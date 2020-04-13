Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Buhari to address Nigerians 7pm today

President Muhammadu Buhari addressing the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic, March 29, 2020.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—AS the two weeks lockdown declared by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State expires today, the President will by 7pm address Nigerians on the next line of action.

There have been anxiety in many quarters whether the lockdown which was imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) would be extended or lifted.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja, Monday said, “President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation Monday, April 13, 2020 at 7pm.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.”

