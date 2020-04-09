Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has granted a presidential pardon to a former Governor of old Bendel state, late Prof. Ambrose Alli and foremost nationalist, late Chief Anthony Enahoro.

The president also granted pardon to three other Nigerians, two of whom are ex-military officers.

Interior minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola announced this in Abuja.

“I am pleased to inform you that five ex-convicts recommended for presidential pardon (by Buhari) have been so pardoned. They are late Prof Ambrose Ali, Late Chief Anthony Enahoro, ex Lt. Col. Moses Effiong, Major E.J. Olanrewaju and Ajayi Olusola Babalola. Prof Ali was the governor of the old Bendel State in the Second Republic (1978-1983) and a great progressive while Chief Enahoro was a foremost nationalist who moved the motion for Nigeria’s independence.

“I must thank and commend President Buhari for demonstrating great statesmanship by pardoning these people who were part of the great Nigerian history”, he said.

