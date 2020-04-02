Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Atiku’s son speaks from COVID-19 isolation centre

Mohammed Atiku

The son of former Vice President Abubakar Atiku has spoken from his COVID-19 isolation centre optimistic that he will soon be out.

Mohammed Atiku explained that he was asymptomatic in his first few days at the isolation centre and nervous; “I had a level of anxiety and a little bit of trauma, especially being the index case here in Abuja. That was really the main challenge.”

The younger Atiku said: “On the 20th of (March), I tested positive for COVID-19 and I was brought over to the Isolation Centre at Gwagwalada University Teaching Hospital where I have been since.

“I am currently on my 12th day here and I hope to be out soon – perhaps when my next test is taken and the results are favourable. I should be on my way out, hopefully.

“I decided to do this video so that I could speak about my experience to be of help to Nigerians.

“I was asymptomatic in my first few days here and nervous; I had a level of anxiety and a little bit of trauma, especially being the index case here in Abuja. That was really the main challenge.

“But day by day, I grew stronger, thanks largely to all the goodwill and prayers and support I got from a vast array of Nigerians many of whom I don’t know. My family and friends too and a whole lot of people.

“I thank God I am well and good,” Atiku said.

