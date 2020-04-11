BREAKING: 4 males including 11-yr-old discharged from COVID-19 isolation centre

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has announced that four males including an 11-year-old boy have been discharged from COVID-19 isolation facilities.

Three of the patients were formerly at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Yaba and one from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital. This brings the total number of discharged cases to 50.

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who announced the development on his verified Twitter handle tweeted that “Dear Lagosians, Today, 4 more patients; all male, including an 11-year-old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 3 from IDH, Yaba and 1 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice to #COVID19 This brings to 50, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.

“I appeal to residents to stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene. We are on a steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good.,” Sanwo-Olu said.

