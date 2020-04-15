Bountiis organises 3-day online pre-ramadan seminar for muslim women amid COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Bounties Charity Initiative, a nongovernmental organisation with focus on Muslim women empowerment has announced concluded plans to host a three day soul inspiring Pre-Ramadan seminar.

The event scheduled to hold between Friday 17th and Sunday 19th April, 2020, with the theme: “Ramadan in the Face of a Global Pandemic” will feature soul inspiring and thought provoking presentations from over 20 Muslim women experts in various fields.

A press release signed by Nahimah Ajikanle-Nurudeen, the Founder/Lead Strategist, TenticP Communications, Bountiis media partner said the event fulfils part of Bountiis mission of uplifting fellow women through networking, information sharing and knowledge building.

According to her, there is no doubt that the COVID-19 Pandemic is taking toll on everyone as Muslim community around the world prepare for this year’s Ramadan, women are more endangered to vulnerability.

To provide succour and bring some kind of relief to fellow women during this challenging time, Bountiis has packaged 6 panel discussions which will run in the morning and evening between 10-11 am and 5-6pm daily.

This she noted will help prepare Muslim women mentally, emotionally and psychologically for Ramadan.

She informed that event which focuses on Health, Anxiety & Depression, Parenting, Marital Harmony, Business and Spirituality is supported by 10 nongovernmental as well as 14 business organisations.

Ajikanle-Nurudeen also noted that topics such as Achieving a balanced in health and wellness in Ramadan amidst COVID-19 restrictions; Surviving the trauma of a lockdown in Ramadan, Practical guide to a stress-free parenting in Ramadan despite a shutdown in the education institutions; Sustaining a peaceful home under a global pandemic challenge; Managing business in Ramadan amidst COVID-19 Challenges; Raising your game and re-connecting with Allah will be discussed.

She said, “Our experience in life are voices that are supposed to help make societal reformation. They are meant to make impacts on minds. Join the 3-Day online summit with loads and loads of mind blowing moral, spiritual and health supports. With over 20 speakers, you are assured of comforts in words, knowledge and kindness.”

She urged participants to visit bountiis.org/ramadan-summit and register for free and follow #RAMADANCOVID on social media.

