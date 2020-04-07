Borno Govt to resettle 28 displaced communities

Kindly Share This Story:

The Borno Government on Sunday said it would resettle 28 displaced communities from Lake Alau back to their homes following the return of relative peace.

Gov. Babagana Zulum disclosed this during a working visit to Alau village near Maiduguri.

Zulum said that his trip to the agrarian communities was to explore how irrigation activities can be restored in order to create means of livelihoods for the people, when they fully returned.

”We are purposely here to look into ways we can bring back irrigation activities along the shores of this lake Alau.

“As we know, 28 communities were displaced, and we will look into the possibility of resettling our brothers and sisters.

“The military is very committed, we will liaise with them to ensure sustained security of lives and property.

“We are looking at the possibility to dig trenches to surround all the communities while the government of Borno state with partner with the security to strengthen protection to build their confidence when they returned.

“Military, police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Civilian JTF and the hunters are very important; we will provide logistics to them but most importantly key into their plans to enable people start their social economic life,” Zulum said.

The governor said that resettling of the IDPs became imperative in view of their growing numbers which remain a burden on the government.

“We have a population of over three million people in Maiduguri. Life without food is not possible. We are aware of the challenges following the outbreak of the COVID-19, but we are having a bigger COVID-19, which is hunger.”

Zulum commended President Muhammadu Buhari for providing irrigation equipments to the state, adding that the government will also provide more tools like water pumps and fishing equipment.

NAN reports that the governor also inspected Alau Water Pump, Station and Maiduguri water treatment plant to access the level of rehabilitation carried out in the facilities.

Zulum said he was delighted by the quality of work undertaken by the management and staff of the ministry of water resources.

“I am happy with what I have seen here, you have done a very good job. Sustainable, potable water remains critical to our administration,” Zulum said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: