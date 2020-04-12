Boris Johnson’s half-brother slams coronavirus care at 10 Downing St

Kindly Share This Story:

The half-brother of Boris Johnson isn’t happy with the medical care — or rather the lack of it — that the British prime minister received at No. 10 Downing Street during the early days of his battle against the coronavirus.

“From what I gather — and I wasn’t there — no one asked a doctor to mask up and physically examine him the whole time — more than 10 days,” Max Johnson told CNN about the time that his half-brother spent at home before he entered a hospital a week ago.

Boris Johnson, 55, was admitted to St. Thomas hospital in London last Sunday, nine days after he announced he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The next day, the prime minister was transferred to the intensive care unit, where a ventilator was available if he needed one. Officials, however, have said he has been able to breathe on his own.

Boris Johnson was released from the ICU Thursday night, but remains in the hospital, where he is “in extremely good spirits,” his spokesperson said Friday.

Max Johnson thanked hospital officials and made clear that the problems with his half-brother’s treatment plan were before his stay at St. Thomas.

“He’d tested positive so there was no doubt what he was dealing with. The word ‘shambles’ comes to mind,” Max Johnson said. “What’s the point of bodyguards when you can’t have a doctor? The Office of Prime Minister needs better protection.”

A spokesman for Boris Johnson said the prime minister’s health was a “private matter” and that it would be “inaccurate” to suggest he wasn’t examined by a physician before he was admitted to the hospital.

