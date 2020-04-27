Boris Johnson says UK is ‘turning the tide’ on coronavirus, warns it’s not time to ‘go easy’ on lockdown

Kindly Share This Story:

Boris Johnson declared he is fully fit again today – and it seems he is not the only one back at work amid mounting signs Britons are taking matters into their own hands over coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement in Downing Street, the PM assured the country he is back in charge after weeks recuperating from a serious scare with the killer disease.

He thanked everyone who had ‘stepped up’ in his absence, said there were ‘real signs’ that the UK is making progress ‘passing through the peak’.

But he warned it is not the time to ‘go easy’ on the virus. ‘We are now beginning to turn the tide,’ he said. ‘I ask you to contain you impatience because I believe now we are coming to the end of the first phase of this conflict.’

Mr Johnson said once the disease was under control the draconian curbs can be ‘refined’, and the government would say more in the ‘coming days’ about how it will ‘fire up the engines of this vast UK economy’.

The premier is chairing the daily 9.15am ‘war cabinet’ on the pandemic, where the first steps on easing restrictions could be thrashed out.

But he is facing a maelstrom over the draconian ‘social distancing’ curbs that have succeeded in stemming the spread of the killer disease, but are also bringing the economy to its knees.

There are signs that Britons are starting to vote with their feet, with traffic levels rising, and more shops and constructions sites stepping up activity.

Photographs taken during rush hour showed queues building up on London roads including the A40 at Perivale and the A102 at Greenwich, while the M5 in Bristol and the M6 in Walsall were also busy with cars, vans and lorries.

Meanwhile, rail commuters continue to pile onto London Underground trains as travel bosses carry on running a reduced service only for key workers, with Canning Town and Canada Water stations both busy this morning.

Mobility data from Apple based on requests for directions via its apps showed levels of people driving or walking are both gradually rising, although the use of public transport has remained roughly the same all month.

Source: Daily Mail

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: