Kindly Share This Story:

A federal lawmaker from Ondo State, Tajudeen Adefisoye, has ranked the Nigerian Army high following recent successes against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

At 36, Adefisoye is one of the country’s youngest parliamentarians in history, representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency.

The lawmaker believes with sustained intensity, the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole would surely cleanse the Northeast of fleeing terrorists scampering for safety.

Adefisoye, who is also the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Nigerian Army, expressed optimism that the rate the troops under the leadership of Lieutenant General T.Y Buratai are going, the terrorists would be history sooner rather than later.

“If the current onslaught by men and officers of the Nigerian military can be sustained, I am upbeat that the war will be convincingly won sooner rather than later,” he said.

The Nigerian Army’s quest to flush out remnants of Boko Haram terrorists have gathered serious momentum since the COAS relocated to the Theatre of Operations.

In the last week, the troops have neutralized and wreaked havoc on the radical Islamic fighters.

More than 150 were killed in Buni Gari after the Army foiled an attempted attack.

A few days after, 13 fell prey, when 159 Battalion in Sector 2 in conjunction with the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole intercepted and engaged some elements of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists who attempted to attack Geidam town, of Yobe State following a heavy exchange of fire.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: