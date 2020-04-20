Boko Haram: Nigerian Army’s successes have sent foreign agents, fake activists into coma – CAFA

Kindly Share This Story:

The Citizens Against Fake Activists (CAFA) believes the Nigerian Army’s recent victory over Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Yobe State has sent fake activists in the country as well as their collaborators outside the shores into a prolonged state of deep unconsciousness.

CAFA said this is apparent as these so-called social crusaders and their international allies have suddenly gone AWOL and lost their voices following the troops’ clearance operation in Buni Gari that left over 150 insurgents dead.

The Nigerian Army, led by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has received massive adulation from all and sundry for turning the tides in its final clearance operation in the Northeast.

The COAS’ decision to relocate fully to the Theatre of Operations until the fleeing terrorists are flushed out has endeared him further to Nigerians but even more importantly, the international community.

However, some activists, with a long history of criticising the troops, have bizarrely turned blind eyes and dumb, failing to acknowledge this latest feat.

In a statement signed by the Interim Secretary General, Abu David, on Monday, CAFA said it had waited for over 24 hours to see if these activists would at least react.

The group, however, concluded they are in mourning at the moment as the Army’s feat spoilt their livelihoods.

CAFA, therefore, called on Nigerians to condemn this nauseating hypocrisy of mischievous elements who only celebrate when they perceive the country is losing in the anti-terrorism war and become mute when there’s a win.

The anti-fake terrorists group advised these questionable Nigerians to have a rethink and repent as the country belongs to everyone and it is only wise that citizens come together to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

Read full statement below:

“The Citizens Against Fake Activists (CAFA) has waited for over 24 hours after the Nigerian Army carried out decisive attacks that has killed over 105 Boko Harm/Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists to see the kind of treatment the compromised activists in the country and their collaborating international media circuit will give to the event.

Not surprisingly, the gang of compromised activists and the international media have maintained a loud silence on the neutralization of these terrorists, which has now confirmed that the activism of these identified saboteurs has more to do with the monetary gains they can make off other people’s suffering than a zeal to improve the country.

CAFA noted that the lack of comments more than 24 hours after the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists met their waterloo is sharply at variance with the timeframe within which the so-called activists usually issue statements and troll from their social media accounts whenever the military recorded any kind of casualty in the anti-terrorism war.

Nigerians should at this time no longer be in doubt that the feeble condemnation that these activists usually direct at the military is in reality a commendation of terrorists hence their inability to properly recognize the success that the army just recorded against the insurgents. We urge Nigerians to condemn this nauseating hypocrisy of mischievous elements who only celebrate when they perceive country is on the losing side in the anti-terrorism war and become angry when Nigeria is making progress.

The impression CAFA formed from this development is that they are in mourning because of the large-scale death visited on the terrorists whose crimes they usually exploit as leverage to blackmail the military and incumbent government. These pseudo activists are apparently in mourning because a key component of their livelihood, terrorism, is about being taken off the table.

CAFA urges these questionable activists to have a rethink and repent as Nigeria belongs to everyone and it is only wise that citizens come together to build the nation envisioned by founding fathers especially as time is running out to put up a united front against the enemies of Nigeria. Hunger or the need to earn money, even in foreign currency, will never be an acceptable justification for siding with the enemies of Nigeria.

In this regard, CAFA equally condemns the activities of a section of the international media organizations that hysterically report the activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP while disregarding the successes of government troops, first in holding the terrorists at bay and more recently in decimating them on a scale that is soon to make terrorism a thing of the past in Nigeria. We are aware that they exploit the desperation of these paid activists, whom they use as resource persons in the futile attempt to give credibility to the lies they tell about the true state of affairs in Nigeria’s war against terrorism. We find it odd that these international media organization can follow every single activity of Boko Haram but have not been able to inform their audience about the terrorists’ source of funding and weapons as well as the recruitment and radicalization programs that had allowed them recover from previous degradation by the military. Organizations that know the truth and hold back on them in order for terrorism to remain strong are themselves guilty of terrorism.

CAFA wholeheartedly lauds the Nigerian Army for the blow it dealt Boko Haram/ISWAP, which is consistent with the prowess of Nigeria’s military as we know it. We are confident that without external or third-party nation interference by way of weapons, funding, propaganda and training support to Boko Haram/ISWAP, the Nigerian Army will continue to defeat all these charlatans and their conspiracies against Nigeria.

We urge the Army to ignore the so-called plea for a truce by the disoriented terrorists. Troops should continue to show them the might of the Nigerian military until such a time it is apparent that all Boko Haram/ISWAP components – fighters, commanders, cyber warriors, NGO arm, paid activists, international media and others are truly ready to allow Nigeria to exist in peace.

