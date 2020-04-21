BKG boss, auto journalists, others mourn William Anumudu, Globe Motors Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

Stakeholders in the auto industry, including journalists, have expressed sadness over the death of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Globe Motors Holdings, Mr. William Anumudu.

He died aged 68.

Anumudu, whose company deals on Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai and Higer brands died on Tuesday after a brief illness.

He reportedly took ill a few days ago and tested negative to COVID-19 before he could be flown to Germany for treatment.

Confirming the news to Vanguard, Mr. Victor Oguamalam, Managing Director of Globe Motors, who was very shocked, said: “The Chairman passed on after a brief illness.”

He confirmed that the man was tested for COVID-19 and the result was negative and promised that the family will officially release a statement to announce the death.

“He did not die of COVID-19,” he told Vanguard.

In his reaction, the Managing Director of BKG Exhibitions organisers of the Abuja and Lagos Motor shows, Mr. Ifeanyi Agwu describe Mr. Anumudu as a man who was very passionate about the Nigeria auto industry.

“He is a consummate businessman who is very passionate about the Nigeria auto industry and has contributed very much to the sector.

“Because of his passion and interest in the auto sector, Mr. Anumudu invested so much to the sector to the extent of setting up an automobile plant in Lagos,” he said.

According to Mr. Agwu, Mr. Anumudu’s contribution in the auto industry is helping to break the monopoly in the industry as consumers are left with choice of different brands.

To this end, he noted that Mr. Anumudu death is a great loss to auto industry and Nigeria as a country.

He recalled how his meeting with the auto billionaire changed his perception about the man who is hardly in the social circle.

“In one edition of the Lagos Motor fair, I met Mr. Anumudu in his Victoria Island, Lagos office and he was quite unassuming. He has participated in several editions of the fair because he believed it is one of the ways to built the sector.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian auto industry has been thrown into serious mourning, following the death of Mr. Anumudu. In its remark, the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association said received with shock, the news of the death of William Anumudu, Chairman/CEO of Globe Motors Holdings Limited, one of the biggest automobile franchise in the country.

In a statement issued by Mike Ochonma, chairman, Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA), he said, the death of William Anumudu is a big shock and loss not only to the local and foreign automotive community where he has made tremendous impact in the past 30 years, but also to Nigeria at large.

The success story journey of Globe Motors began in March 1984 when William Anumudu, registered the company with a mission to transform the undeserved Nigerian automobile industry.

Over three decades later, Globe Motors has surpassed its initial aspirations and the company continues to set the pace in the evolution of the country’s automobile sector.

The automobile conglomerate is partners to leading multinationals and several public sector institutions. Presently, Globe Motors is one of the largest dealer in Mercedes-Benz segment and Toyota segments and is also the sole distributor of Higer vehicles brand in Nigeria.

Globe Motors has the financial muscle required to meet local demand for new vehicles within its brand segments.

Vanguard

