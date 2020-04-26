BILLIONAIRE: Rapper Kanye West bickers with Forbes over valuation

Kindly Share This Story:

Forbes magazine has finally confirmed Kanye West‘s billionaire status, but according to the musician, they still shorted him on his actual net-worth.

Editors at the money mag claim West, 42, took issue with his published $1.3 billion estimates, texting staffers that apparently don’t know “how to count” that his net-worth is actually closer to 3.3 billion, according to Forbes’ Zack O’Malley Greenburg.

The senior editor wrote that the “I Am a God” rapper messaged the team of money-crunchers, “It’s not a billion. It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

Forbes began re-assessing West’s numeric value after the mogul lodged several complaints over not being featured on their billionaires’ list, like sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, who was recently named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire for the second year in row.

During an appearance at the 2019 Fast Company Innovation Festival, West stated that he should have been listed as a billionaire on Forbes’ Hip-Hop Cash Kings list, telling the crowd, “When I did Forbes, I showed them a $890 million receipt and they still didn’t say ‘billionaire..’”

The Chicago native even accused the publication of being “a part of a group of media” attempting to “suppress his self-made narrative because of his race.”

This week, West instructed his own staff to send Forbes paperwork that the company deemed an “authentic numeric look into Kanye, Inc.” After assessing the numbers, including both Yeezy’s assets and debts, a $1.3 billion estimate was given to the rapper’s chagrin.

Forbes also revealed that they often implement a rule inspired by West’s hero, President Trump, to assure their estimates are as accurate as possible.

“For years, Forbes had an informal ‘Trump rule’ — take whatever the [then]future president insisted he was worth, divide by three, and start honing from there,” Greenberg wrote. “Like mentor, like mentee.”

