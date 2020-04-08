Bernie Sanders withdraws from US presidential race

Kindly Share This Story:

United States presidential aspirant, Senator Bernie Sanders, has suspended his campaign for the Democratic Party’s nomination for the November election.

The Democratic presidential hopeful disclosed his intention to withdraw from the race on his Twitter handle – @BernieSanders – on Wednesday.

He said: “Today I am suspending my campaign. But while the campaign ends, the struggle for justice continues .”

With this decision, the coast is now clear for former Vice President Joe Biden, to face incumbent President Donald Trump of the Republican Party in November.

Reacting to the announcement, Biden described Sanders as a good leader, and “one of the most powerful voices for change in our country”.

“I know Bernie well. He’s a good man, a great leader, and one of the most powerful voices for change in our country.

“And it’s hard to sum up his contributions to our politics in one, single tweet. So I won’t try to,” the former vice president said on his Tweeter handle. (NAN)

