By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19 Thursday repatriated a batch of 58 persons suspected to have been trafficked into Makurdi the state capital, back to their states of origin.

Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Benue COVID-19 Action Committee, Mr Benson Abounu, led a task force to repatriate the youths from the state early Thursday.

He said the youths had been brought to the state in violation of the lockdown rules and had to be returned to the safety of their homes.

To ensure their safe arrival to their respective states, the Deputy Governor disclosed that “our Committee had provided the means of transportation, as well as security and documentation to facilitate their safe passage on the highways.

“Face masks were also handed to each of them after they have been given orientation on safety tips necessary for them to avoid contracting and spreading the virus.”

The Deputy Governor stressed that the lockdown in Benue State remained in force and that everyone found violating it would be made to face appropriate sanctions.

Mr. Abounu maintained that all measures necessary to keep Benue free of the Coronavirus would be implemented with due diligence, stressing that all destitute persons from other states found in Benue would be returned to their states of origin as part of measures to ensure the safety of all.

He called on the people to close ranks and support the Governor Samuel Ortom led administration adding, “ he has given tremendous support to the Committee to enable it to win the war against COVID-19 and we should all support him in this onerous task.”

